New Product Launch for US Highland/CRUZANI

ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Highland/CRUZANI (OTC:UHLN) ( www.CRUZANI.com ), a franchise development company that builds and acquires franchise concepts, as well as other related businesses throughout the United States and International markets, is launching its proprietary new snack food, the mini ChocaWafr™ in alliance with long-established independent food-brand broker CNSB Foods of Toronto ( www.CNSB.ca ). The firms will cut through red tape to gain grocery store listings because CNSB already has food products on the shelves of top North American supermarket chains.



UHLN CRUZANI OVENTA--ChocaWafr Launch 2018





The alliance follows the recent announcement by US Highland/CRUZANI of its food manufacturing acquisition, now called Oventa Foods ( www.OventaFoods.com ). The acquisition transferred to UHLN shareholders an extensive portfolio of proprietary food products and projects. The ChocaWafr™ project is now ready for launch. The decision by CNSB to lead the launch of ChocaWafr™ follows excellent reviews of ChocaWafr™ from industry leaders in pre-market testing. The launch of ChocaWafr™ reflects US Highland/CRUZANI's determination to ramp up growth fast by leveraging its new asset base and operational platform. US Highland/CRUZANI services a $100 Billion snack food sector, within a multi-trillion-dollar food sector. Its Oventa Foods subsidiary has appropriate management experience, enabling US Highland/CRUZANI to be effective immediately.

ChocaWafr™ is a new chocolate-based bite-sized cookie crisp that was specially designed for prior approval by trendsetters in the QSR field (Quick Service Restaurant). They evaluated the merits of ChocaWafr™ performance in taste, nutrition, production quality and value. ChocaWafr™ received exceptional reviews. The snack will be marketed on the premise of "Miniature Size, Maximum Taste. All with Crispy Goodness".

ChocaWafr™ responds to a trend in the snack industry of expanding the diversity of consumer experiences through variations of classic themes. In the chocolate chip cookie category, expansion from chewy texture to crisp has been ascendant.

Despite ChocaWafr™ having "premium product" characteristics, CRUZANI and CNSB's targeted launch will include price-conscious mass market outlets also, such as dollar-store environments, because of Oventa Foods' cost-efficient food manufacturing capacity. This enables US Highland/CRUZANI to be competitive at all price points and in all quality tiers. The number of suitable potential grocery and other outlets for ChocaWafr™ in America exceeds 100,000 locations.

ChocaWafr™ see-through packaging design supports ChocaWafr™ supplemental placement as an affordable impulse item at contact points in QSR coffee and donut chains, truck stops and vending markets to saturate its potential distribution footprint, without sacrificing quality.

Oventa Foods president Mario Parravano commented, "It's not just a new cookie – it's a next generation bite-sized experience! The product is fun, but designing it was a serious technical challenge. We managed to meet tough specifications set by our discussion partners, including Chuck Cundari of CNSB, whose requirements included gluten-free without any taste compromise. We've achieved stringent control over a lot of product characteristics and packaging details. We're especially proud of the fact that the nutritional profile of ChocaWafr™ is positive despite being a snack, and the ChocaWafr™ ingredient profile has more natural goodness than you'd expect from a super-value product. We are off to a good start."

Everett Dickson, US Highland (CRUZANI) CEO added, "I'm happy to see sales development taking shape so soon after our Atlanta planning session. Our Oventa Foods team is really a treasure. Together, we are focused on building the value of the company for UHLN shareholders. Our profile in the industry is going to grow fast now. We have a lot going for us."

In March 2018, US Highland also announced that it had acquired 100% of a health-conscious, restaurant concept. The brand is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is currently planning to expand across the Southeast. The chain will offer consumers a healthy, diverse menu made with fresh organic ingredients every day. The wide menu ranges from flatbread sandwiches to bowls, wraps, salads and fresh proteins such as chicken, turkey, steak and falafel. All entrees are also available in pre-packaged "meal plans," for take-out.

About US Highland, Inc. (CRUZANI)

US Highland, Inc. is a franchise development company that builds and represents popular franchise concepts throughout the United States as well as International markets, with an emphasis on food and wellness. Our management team selects up and coming concepts with substantial growth potential. With diminishing territory available to older franchise brands, we bring fresh innovative brands to consumers that have great potential. All our brands are unique in nature by focusing on niche markets with untapped potential for development.

