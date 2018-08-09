SPS Commerce Announces In>San Francisco

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc . (NASDAQ:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, is hosting an educational and networking event, SPS Commerce In>San Francisco , on Thursday, August 16, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Retail professionals will gather to hear from a panel of their peers on how they are sifting through today's latest technologies to build an IT framework that creates and delivers an exceptional shopping experience. The 30-minute panel discussion will be followed by networking time where attendees can continue the discussion with peers and industry experts from the region.



Panelists at the In>San Francisco event, include:

Greg Moser, chief technology officer, ShipCalm

Mark Wang, director of operations, Peak Design

"Retailers and suppliers are being inundated with numerous emerging technologies promising to drive consumer engagement and increase efficiencies," said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. "Determining which solutions work best for your retail company, and in what combination, feels both overwhelming and risky. In>San Francisco attendees will hear straightforward advice from their peers facing these same challenges. SPS is proud to host this event and provide an insightful forum where local retail professionals can share experiences and inspire one another."

The In>San Francisco retail event is co-sponsored by Stitch Labs and is the first in a series of regional events hosted by SPS Commerce. Other locations will include Chicago, Minneapolis, New York City and Los Angeles.

Registration for In>San Francisco is open . There is no cost to attend.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 70 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com .

