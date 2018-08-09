SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of OvaScience, Inc. to Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased OvaScience, Inc. ("OvaScience" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OVAS) stock prior to August 9, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of OvaScience to Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, OvaScience shareholders will receive shares in the combined entity for each share of OvaScience they own, and will own approximately 20% of the combined company. Per a press release issued on August 9, 2018, shares will be allocated "subject to adjustment based on OvaScience's net cash balance at the time of closing and the amount of any additional financing consummated by Millendo at or before the closing of the merger." To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/ovascience-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The OvaScience merger investigation concerns whether the Board of OvaScience breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is underpaying for OvaScience shares, thus unlawfully harming OvaScience shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

