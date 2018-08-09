The Other Art Fair Presented by Saatchi Art Makes Its Debut in Chicago With Roster of Windy City Artists

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair ("TOAF" or "The Fair"), the world's leading art fair for discovering independent emerging artists, will debut in Chicago this fall at the Mana Contemporary Chicago September 28-30 during Art Week Chicago, featuring over 100 emerging artists from around the world. Chicago's deep and diverse cultural arts scene makes it an ideal destination for The Other Art Fair's next US edition and TOAF is proud to call Pilsen its new home, recently named one of 12 of the coolest neighborhoods in the U.S.



"The community in Chicago has been so welcoming and supportive since the announcement," said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. "The city has a rich network of artists that I know will resonate with art buyers. We are especially thrilled to be hosting the fair in Pilsen, a blossoming arts district with a vibrant art scene."

In support of Little Black Pearl, the fair's official charity partner, Chicago-based artist Hebru Brantley will be the guest artist for The Other Art Fair Chicago. Brantley, who will present a limited edition print sold exclusively at the fair, is known for his brightly colored iconic characters. His sculptures, mural and graffiti works have made him a highly sought-after rising star -- his works have been exhibited in solo gallery and museum shows, as well as art fairs including Art Basel Switzerland, Art Basel Miami and Frieze London.

As the exclusive sponsor of the Fair's Opening Night Private View, MINI USA will be driving down illiteracy by raising awareness for its Library Project. This project is a literacy initiative that places custom book boxes in Chicago parks. As part of the partnership, a number of Saatchi Art artists will design special editions of the boxes to be auctioned at the fair, also in support of the Little Black Pearl Academy.

The artists featured in The Other Art Fair are chosen by a panel of influential art experts and tastemakers to ensure fair goers are given access to the most promising and talented emerging artists. This edition's selection committee includes: Ryan Stanier (Founder of The Other Art Fair), Rebecca Wilson (Chief Curator, Saatchi Art), Monica Haslip (Director, Little Black Pearl), Ysabel Pinyol (Curatorial Director, Mana Contemporary) and Christopher Jobson (Editor, Colossal).

The Saatchi Art Talks Program, led by Saatchi Art's Chief Curator and Selection Committee member Rebecca Wilson, will be hosted in the Saatchi Art Lounge. In this engaging program, artists, collectors and cultural influencers will gather to discuss a range of topics relating to the emerging art scene, including collecting art under $1000.

"Chicago has a strong history of supporting the visual arts, from its outstanding museum to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, one of the best art schools in the US. We are looking forward to presenting work by many local artists and being part of one of the city's most exciting cultural weeks of the year," says Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator of Saatchi Art and The Other Art Fair selection committee member.

In support of Little Black Pearl, The Other Art Fair Chicago will donate 100% of ticket sales for the Private View event on September 28th to benefit the organization.

To learn more about The Other Art Fair, visit chicago.theotherartfair.com.

Purchase tickets for TOAF Chicago HERE

VIP/Trade Preview:

Friday, September 28th: 1pm-6pm

Tickets $40 USD

Private View:

Friday, September 28th: 6pm-10pm

Tickets $30 USD

General Entry:

Saturday, September 29th: 12pm-10pm

Sunday, September 30: 11am-6pm

Tickets $15 USD Adults, $13.00 USD Students and Seniors

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, the leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Using a selection committee of art experts, each fair presents more than 100 artists and their work, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. In seven years, The Other Art Fair has hosted 29 fairs working with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries. Unlike "other" fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Saatchi Art features the world's largest selection of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers more than 1 million original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LFGR).

