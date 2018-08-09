REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE's FY2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2019 first quarter financial results and conference call

MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE:CAE, TSX:CAE) – Representatives of the media are invited to attend CAE's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, August 14, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The meeting will be held at the CAE offices in Saint-Laurent, Quebec (Entrance 4 – Auditorium).



At the meeting, members of CAE senior management will review the activities of fiscal year 2018 and present the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended June 30, 2018. Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, will also discuss prospects for the current fiscal year.

The meeting will be webcast live via video on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Please note that broadcast and photographic equipment will only be allowed in the shareholder meeting room for the first 10 minutes.

Following the annual meeting, at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET, Marc Parent will be available for questions from the media.

Event: CAE's FY2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Time: Annual meeting: 11:00 a.m. ET Session with media: 12:00 p.m. ET Venue: CAE – Entrance 4, Auditorium 8585 chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse Saint-Laurent, Quebec H4T 1G6 Canada

FY2019 first quarter financial results and conference call

CAE will also release its fiscal year 2019 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com.

Event: CAE's FY2019 Q1 financial results and conference call Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Phone numbers for conference call:

Country Phone number North America 1 877 586-3392 Canada +1 416 981 9024 Australia 1800702315 Belgium 080077657 France 0800919393 Germany 08001816101 Netherlands 08000222280 Singapore 8001012594 United Kingdom 08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): +1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21893725#

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 8,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

