BlissCo Hires Experienced Clinic Leader to Drive Revenue with Patient Care and Call Center Programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (FRA: GQ4B), ("BlissCo") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that the company has added Shannon Khan to its team to serve as Patient Care and Call Center Lead.

Ms. Khan is a Licensed Practical Nurse who has served as a leader in the Dr. Bernstein Diet and Health Clinics. She spent over six years as the clinic and regional manager at multiple Dr. Bernstein clinics in Calgary and Vancouver where she led teams of up to 20.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Khan to our team. High-quality patient care is a top priority for BlissCo and our primary focus in Canada is the medical cannabis market. Her experience with a national clinic such as Dr. Bernstein's Diet and Health Clinics will be a strong asset to our team as we focus on patient acquisition and retention," said Damian Kettlewell, CEO of BlissCo Cannabis Corp.

BlissCo's telemedicine app is planned to launch in October, with the service being delivered in partnership with leading e-commerce provider, Namaste Technologies (TSXV:N).

About BlissCo Cannabis Corp.

BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (FRA: GQ4B) is an ACMPR licensed producer and future distributor of ultra-premium cannabis. The company sits at the heart of an international ecosystem and is focused on the success of its domestic and global partnerships.

BlissCo leverages the latest technology and is continuously developing its network of top-tier industry experts to drive the success of its brand and channels, moving premium Canadian cannabis to local and international markets.

BlissCo is backed by an experienced team that is deeply in tune and integrated with industry partners and BlissCo's future patients and customers.

