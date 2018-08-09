CEO of Everlane Joins Leading Retail Executives From Eileen Fisher, Levi's, and Athleta at ReMode

To Support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Launches Hosted Buyer Program Connecting Retailers and Brands with Disruptive and Sustainable Fashion Innovators

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReMode, the premier event for disruptive and sustainable fashion, announced today that Michael Preysman, Founder & CEO of Everlane, will be joining a lineup of more than 100 of the best minds in fashion at ReMode. The conference will be held in downtown Los Angeles, November 13-14th at the LACC.

ReMode features some of the most innovative minds in the fashion industry. In addition to Michael Preysman, other industry executives confirmed to speak include: Andréa Mallard, CMO of Athleta; Paul Dillinger, VP of Product Innovation of Levi Strauss & Co.; Jeff Carvalho, Managing Director NA of Highsnobiety; Amy Hall, Director of Social Consciousness of Eileen Fisher; Adam Taubenfligel, Creative Director & Head of Sustainability of Triarchy; Karla Gallardo, Co-Founder & CEO of Cuyana; Anu Bhardwaj, Founder of Women Investing in Women and Lawrence Lanihan, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Resonance.

A full list of the confirmed 100+ speakers is available at ReMode.com and also includes: Joey Zwillinger, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Allbirds; Mary Renner Beech, CMO of Kate Spade; Rati Sahi, Chief Merchant of The RealReal; and Bob Lamey, Co-Founder of Shopbop.

ReMode will collaborate with the Conscious Fashion Campaign and the United Nations Office for Partnerships to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as part of a larger partnership with UBM Fashion that will include activities at Coterie and at the United Nations General Assembly 73rd Session SDG Media Zone in September.



The initiative aims to harness the power of retailers, media and celebrities to embrace impact driven fashion brands to create positive change and drive conscious consumerism. Supported by the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Conscious Fashion Campaign drives awareness and advocacy to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

ReMode has also officially launched its Hosted Buyer Program and is inviting qualifying decision makers from established fashion brands and direct-to-consumer fashion startups to apply at ReMode.com. In exchange for participating in eight valuable 10-minute meetings with innovative ReMode exhibitors, participants will receive: a complimentary pass, access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events, as well as a travel and hotel allowance.

"We launched ReMode to redefine the industry narrative and catalyze a positive transformation for brands to operate more responsibly on all fronts – socially, ethically, and environmentally. With an impeccable lineup of thought leaders spanning innovation, sustainability, and finance ReMode will provide fashion decision makers the ideas, solutions, and contacts that will enable them to thrive," said Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel, Founder of ReMode.

ReMode is the first event to bring together innovators across the entire value chain of the fashion industry to share ideas, find practical solutions and forge new connections. Event programming will address relevant topics such as Omnichannel Marketing, Traceability and the Role of Blockchain in Fashion, Sustainable Sourcing, Waste as a Resource and how AI and Big Data are changing fashion.

"This is an incredible opportunity to rethink how we do fashion – how we design it, produce it, discard it and remake it. I can't wait to drink in the energy and be inspired!" said Amy Hall, Director of Social Consciousness of Eileen Fisher.

About ReMode:

ReMode is the premier global fashion event for disruptive and sustainable fashion. The inaugural event, which takes place in Los Angeles on November 13th and 14th, will bring together established and up-and-coming fashion brands, as well as innovators across the entire value chain of the fashion business, to share ideas, find practical solutions and forge new connections. Today's fashion brands must change as the consumer is the new channel. This requires deep transformation of either businesses including different financing, shorter time to market, new skills, new tools, new technologies, and new materials, and require new solution providers. ReMode was created by UBM Fashion, the leading producer of world-renowned fashion trade shows such as COTERIE, PROJECT, FN PLATFORM and MAGIC.

