Sage Appoints Ron McMurtrie as Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the appointment of Ron McMurtrie as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). McMurtrie will report to CEO Stephen Kelly as part of his Executive Committee and oversee all marketing disciplines across Sage's 23 markets, driving new customer acquisition and customer loyalty in Sage Business Cloud.



McMurtrie first joined Sage as Executive Vice President of Customer Marketing in 2016 and oversaw the integration of market leading US cloud accounting solution Sage Intacct in 2017. He has spearheaded the worldwide launch of several customer marketing initiatives, including Sage's new Ambition Ambassador program, which features long-time customer and one of the UK's best-known entrepreneurs Peter Jones, best known for his television work on Dragon's Den.

This year, McMurtrie oversaw the launch of Sage Sessions , a series of hyper-local, one-day events to Sage's three million customers around the globe. He has also led the launch of a Sage Customer Spotlight program, a brand initiative focused on highlighting the success stories of Sage customers, such as Empire Candle Co . In his capacity as CMO, McMurtrie will build on these programmes, further shifting the marketing strategy to reflect the company's growing cloud platform Sage Business Cloud. Sage Business Cloud is a £386m platform, growing at 56%, and McMurtrie's campaigns have seen Sage double down on its efforts to engage with this new generation of Sage customers.

Before joining Sage, McMurtrie was CMO at Recall, an information management company acquired by Iron Mountain. McMurtrie has over 20 years' experience leading worldwide marketing strategy and operations for brands including VCE – the joint venture between Cisco, EMC and VMware – First Data, Verizon and MCI.

McMurtrie's appointment underscores Sage's continued expansion in the U.S. market. He joins a growing executive leadership team based at Sage's North America HQ in Atlanta.

Stephen Kelly, CEO, Sage said:

"Ron has been instrumental to the successful launch of Sage Business Cloud and strengthening the Sage brand around the world. He has built a world-class marketing team and ensured a smooth brand transition for the acquisition of Sage Intacct. As CMO, he will continue the mission of welcoming new and loyal customers to Sage Business Cloud. Our customers are the business heroes of the economy and they deserve the most innovative technology."

Ron McMurtrie, CMO, commented:

"Marketing at Sage is about much more than taking products to customers. For us, it is about championing businesses - from start-up to enterprise, about future proofing them and about supporting them with advice and connections that allow them to thrive. It is an honour to lead those efforts, and this fantastic team. Through Sage Business Cloud, our technology is attracting a new generation of business builders to Sage, and now we have incredible marketing talent with experience from the world's top tech brands to ensure we keep up the momentum."

