Midas Gold Reports Changes to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midas Gold Corp. (MAX:TSX / MDRPF:OTCQX) ("Midas Gold" or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Brad Doores to its Board of Directors, replacing Michael Bogert, who has stepped down from the Board in a planned transition to working more closely with the Company on permitting-related matters.



"We welcome Mr. Doores to the Board of Directors of Midas Gold and look forward to benefiting from his extensive permitting, social licence and operational experience," said Peter Nixon, Chairman of Midas Gold's Board of Directors. "We also thank Mr. Bogert for his valuable contributions to the Board of Directors over the past two years and we value our continuing relationship with him as we work together to advance the Stibnite Gold Project through permitting of the Plan of Restoration and Operations."

Additional Details

Mr. Doores is an attorney licensed in the State of Colorado with over 40 years of legal experience in the mining industry. Over the course of his career, Mr. Doores has served as an officer, director and legal counsel for both private and public, senior and junior, natural resources companies. He has overseen the permitting and licensing of more than 20 surface and underground mines in the western United States, South America, and Africa. Mr. Doores served as a Director and Vice President & General Counsel of Energy Fuels Corporation and Energy Fuels Nuclear, Inc. from 1984-1994. He also served as a Director and Vice President & General Counsel of Golden Shamrock Mines Limited from 1994-1995 before joining Barrick Gold Corporation. Prior to retirement in 2014, Mr. Doores was the Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Barrick Gold Corporation.

About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and development of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by its Stibnite Gold Project. As operator of the Project, Midas Gold's subsidiary, Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. is a modern mining company that believes that industry and the environment can work together. Commencing in 2009, Midas Gold defined a world-class deposit of gold and antimony in an area in need of serious environmental repair. The Stibnite Gold Project, as proposed in the Plan of Restoration and Operations currently being reviewed by regulators, would restore the site, create economic opportunity and benefit the surrounding communities.