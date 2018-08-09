SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Appoints Dr. Matthew Brolich, PhD, to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE:EASY) (Frankfurt: 39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy") a late stage Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") applicant, today announces the appointment of Dr. Matthew Brolich, PhD, to its board of advisors.



"Dr. Brolich is a highly respected and accomplished researcher in the areas of microbiology and biochemistry and a great addition to SpeakEasy's Advisory Board," said Brian Peery, President of the Company. "His strong scientific background in genetic modification and analytical techniques in biochemistry, make him uniquely suited for his role at SpeakEasy and will be invaluable for the Company's continued growth and development of proprietary genetic cannabis strains and small batch products."

The British Columbia-owned and operated SpeakEasy is not only a producer of the highest quality Canadian cannabis but also represents a community of some of the best cannabis growers and geneticists in the country through its Growers Collective. The Company continues to pursue international licensing and distribution agreements, while placing an unprecedented emphasis on the preservation of premium cannabis standards.

Dr. Brolich received his Doctorate in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from Simon Fraser University in 2016. He currently serves as Vancouver's Scientific Inside Sales Team Lead at STEMCELL Technologies Inc., the largest biotechnology company in Canada, providing scientific and technical support to hundreds of academic and industrial scientists across a variety of fields, including stem cell biology, immunology, cancer therapy, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy.

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE:EASY)

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club is a late stage Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") applicant that is leveraging three generations of farming experience to produce the highest quality, small batch premium cannabis in the world. Set on 290 acres of the best agricultural land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, the 10,000 square foot optimized, indoor facility guarantees the growth, production, and cultivation of premium small batch cannabis. SpeakEasy now represents a collective of the top cannabis growers in Canada, who have spent their lives perfecting the production of premium products. With decades of knowledge and experience spent perfecting their growing techniques and cannabis genetics, individuals in the BC Grower's Collective operate freely under the best conditions the country has to offer.

Construction has commenced on an 80,000 square foot expansion facility, which will include growing, extraction and genetics labs. Completion for the expansion is projected for fall/winter 2018. For more information visit: https://speakeasygrowers.com/

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SpeakEasy's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.