Duos Technologies Sets Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Duos management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: (888) 339-2688

International dial-in: (617) 847-3007

Passcode: 74066735

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company's website here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers an asset management system in conjunction with professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Contacts: Duos Technologies

Corporate

Tracie Hutchins

Duos Technology Group, Inc.

904-652-1601

tlh@duostech.com

Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Liolios

949-574-3860

DUOT@liolios.com



