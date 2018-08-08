Tokio Marine HCC Names Chris Skarinka Chief Operating Officer for Professional Lines and Public Risk Groups

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Christopher R. Skarinka has been appointed Chief Operating Officer for its Professional Lines and Public Risk Groups, which specialize in small accounts errors & omissions coverage and municipality business, effective August 6, 2018.



"We are very excited to attract such a talented professional to our team, which attests to Tokio Marine HCC's excellent reputation in the marketplace. Chris has demonstrated the entrepreneurial spirit that sets us apart from our competitors. His experience in the financial industry and expertise in envisioning and designing artificial intelligence will help us execute growth plans for our Professional Lines unit and our leading Public Entity practice," said Thomas A. Harmeyer, President of Professional Lines and Public Risk at Tokio Marine HCC.

Prior to joining Tokio Marine HCC, Mr. Skarinka was a co-founder of Weather Analytics, LLC, a risk analytics company, and served there as President and a member of the Board of Directors. In 2012, he co-founded and served as Chief Financial Officer of Kanopy Insurance, an independent personal lines agency. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Skarinka worked as an Associate for Great Hill Equity Partners, a private equity firm. He started his career as an Analyst at Deutsche Bank Securities in 2007, after graduating from Harvard University with a BA in Social Studies.

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC's major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of "AA- (Very Strong)" from S&P Global Ratings, "A++ (Superior)" from A.M. Best, and "AA- (Very Strong)" from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of "AA- (Very Strong)" from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2017. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

The Professional Lines Group of Tokio Marine HCC provides protection against claims arising from professional negligence, which can lead to financial losses, expensive litigation and staggering jury awards. Its Architects and Engineers division is one of the nation's leading providers of professional liability insurance for architects, engineers and contractors. The group also provides professional liability insurance for scientists and technical consultants involved in fields related to design, construction and analysis. Through its Employment Practices Liability Insurance, the group provides protection for an employer against claims made by employees, former employees or prospective employees alleging among other things, harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination and more. The group also offers Miscellaneous Professional Liability for all kinds of professionals, businesses and consultants and underwrites the most diverse and complex types of coverage to help keep one's budget and operations intact.

The Public Risk Group of Tokio Marine HCC offers a proven range of Risk Control Services to government agencies and organizations that help protect the public. Through its Public Entity program, the group offers one of the most cost effective and comprehensive municipal insurance programs available in the U.S. that is customized for the needs of each client. Its in-house Claims Service processes all claims for Tokio Marine HCC Public Risk. Staffed by a team of experienced claims attorneys and claims professionals, the group investigates, analyzes and resolves claims in a timely manner and utilizes a state-of-the-art processing system, document management system and automated accounting system to expedite the process.

