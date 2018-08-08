WestRock to Acquire Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging

ATLANTA, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging, a German-based supplier of a full range of leaflets and booklets.



Schlüter will become part of WestRock's Multi Packaging Solutions business.

"Schlüter has an excellent reputation as a high-quality supplier to customers in the pharmaceutical and automotive industries, and this acquisition will enable us to build our business in these growing markets," said Marc Shore, president of WestRock's Multi Packaging Solutions business. "It will also expand our geographical footprint to better serve customers throughout Europe."

"We are excited about what becoming part of WestRock means for our customers and employees," said Andreas Schlüter, owner of Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging. "We firmly believe that WestRock is well positioned to grow the business and continue developing solutions that will help our customers address the challenges they face today and in the future."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "prospects," "potential" and "forecast," and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include statements such as that (a) the acquisition of Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging will (i) enable us to build our business in the growing pharmaceutical and automotive markets and (ii) expand our geographical footprint to better serve customers throughout Europe, and (b) WestRock is well positioned to grow the acquired business and continue to develop solutions that will help its customers address the challenges they face today and in the future. Actual results may differ materially. Factors that may affect actual results include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive and market conditions generally, volumes and price levels of purchases by customers; and competitive conditions in WestRock's businesses and possible adverse actions of their customers, competitors and suppliers. Please refer to the cautionary statements set forth in Item 1A of WestRock's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. WestRock undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's 45,000 team members support customers around the world from more than 300 operating and business locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

CONTACT: Investors: Media: James Armstrong, 470-328-6327 John Pensec, 470-328-6397 Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications james.armstrong@westrock.com mediainquiries@westrock.com John Stakel, 678-291-7901 Senior Vice President – Treasurer john.stakel@westrock.com



