Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY) from August 15, 2017 through July 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. operates as an IT service management company. The Company provides IT infrastructure, social data aggregation, cognitive computing, application development, and map-tech innovation solutions. Helios & Matheson Analytics offers its services to financial, healthcare, retail, government, and educational sectors. It owns a controlling interest in MoviePass, a service that allows its subscribers to attend motion picture theaters throughout the United States.

According to the filed complaint, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Helios and Matheson was touting MoviePass' valuation and path to profitability;



MoviePass' business model was not sustainable;



consequently, Helios and Matheson would run out of cash;



defendants' actions were only reducing shareholder value; and



as a result, defendants' statements about Helios and Matheson's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

