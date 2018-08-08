Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipeline Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) today announced that members of management will participate in the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipeline Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, August 9, 2018.



A copy of Delek Logistics' latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference. An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the "Investors" section of the Delek Logistics website at www.deleklogistics.com .

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, is sponsored by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) and was formed to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor / Media Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

615-435-1366