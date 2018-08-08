KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Impinj, Inc. – PI

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) ("Impinj") on behalf of purchasers of Impinj securities between May 7, 2018 and August 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the complaint, Impinj claims that it is working to deliver a platform that powers item-to-cloud connectivity, enabling developers to innovate Internet-of-Things, or IoT, applications.

The Class Period commences on May 7, 2018, when the company issued a press release entitled "Impinj Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results."

The complaint alleges that on August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The company also disclosed that its Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted the SEC to advise the SEC of the independent investigation. Impinj further disclosed that it would "not be in a position" to file its Form 10-Q until after the Audit Committee completed its investigation.

Following this news, Impinj's share price fell $3.02 per share, or 13.7%, to close at $18.97 per share on August 3, 2018, on heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the company had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) the company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about Impinj's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

