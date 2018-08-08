Electrovaya Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss the Quarter ended June 30, 2018 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQX:EFLVF) today announced that it will release the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday August 14th, 2018 after the markets close. CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta and EVP & CFO Richard Halka will host a conference call on Wednesday August 15th, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results and provide a business update. Conference call details will be provided with the earnings release.



