KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Notice and Deadline Alert for Stockholders of Ormat Technologies, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) ("Ormat" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock between August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who purchased Ormat common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 10, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. Ormat investors seeking additional information about this action, including how they may participate in the stockholder action, are encouraged to visit: http://kaskelalaw.com/case/ormat-technologies-inc/.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Ormat made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company's financial statements contained material errors. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Ormat's common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and have suffered significant investment losses.

As detailed in the shareholder complaint, on May 11, 2018, Ormat disclosed that it was "not able to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018" due to "an error in the Company's financial statement presentation of deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities that affects the Company's balance sheets in previous reporting periods." Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $3.42 per share, or over 6%, to close on May 14, 2018 at $52.77, on heavy trading volume.

Subsequently, Ormat's common stock further declined after the Company disclosed that it would "restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements," and that "investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously issued financial statements for the periods set forth above, earnings releases for these periods, and other communications relating to these financial statements."

Ormat investors – including current stockholders who purchased their Ormat common stock prior to the Class Period – are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or via http://kaskelalaw.com/case/ormat-technologies-inc/ for additional information or to discuss their legal rights and options.

About Kaskela Law

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in stockholder litigation throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com