GWG Holdings Announces New Date for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast/Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, a financial services company transforming the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services, announced that its second quarter 2018 financial results will be released Wednesday, August 15, 2018, before the U.S. market opens. The Company will then host a webcast/conference call on the same day at 4:15 p.m. EDT to discuss the results.



There will be a live webcast of the call and Powerpoint slides that illustrate points made during the call. To register, for the call and webcast, go to http://get.gwgh.com/q22018webcastinvite .

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH ) is a financial services company transforming the life insurance industry through innovative products and services. The Company was founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies from the secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry. The Company is extending its business in the life insurance industry through the application of advanced epigenetic technology. Since 2006, the Company has provided seniors over $498 million in value for their life insurance and owns a portfolio of $1.76 billion in face value of policy benefits as of March 31, 2018.

