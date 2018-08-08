Prime Capital Investment Advisors Expands Leadership Team

Overland Park, Kan., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Capital Investment Advisors' (PCIA) continued growth has resulted in a wider variety of services throughout the nation. With currently 16 offices across the U.S., PCIA has also continued to expand its leadership team with the addition of John Seibolt as chief operating officer.



"We are thrilled to have attracted John to our organization," said Glenn Spencer, CEO of PCIA. "He brings tremendous business acumen, operational expertise and people skills to our business."



A Kansas City native, Seibolt earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and his MBA from Baker University. He has spent 20 years in the medical and pharmaceutical industry successfully growing businesses while providing top-level service to clients.



Seibolt will be an asset in the firm's growth aspirations to build market leading brands. Top tier client service, serving with gratitude, and showing great support are at the forefront for PCIA's aspirations – areas that Seibolt has already excelled in. "I'm excited to be a part of the PCIA team," said Seibolt. "I look forward to working with our executive management team and advisors to grow our organization, while helping our clients achieve their lifelong goals."



Seibolt's addition is an opportunity to further achieve PCIA's business aspirations, as well as continuing its immense growth for a firm that isbuilt on serving itsclients, advisors and associates. Seibolt displays the same passion and excellence that PCIA's collaborative culture thrives on.



About Prime Capital Investment Advisors Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric, team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management. The firm has several locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation.



Securities offered through Private Client Services, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisor. Prime Capital Investment Advisors doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors, "QPA." Private Client Services, Qualified Plan Advisors, and Prime Capital Investment Advisors are unaffiliated entities. 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66207

