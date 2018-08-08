CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GLNCY, GLCNF and HAIR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 - July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Glencore plc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (ii) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HAIR)

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

The complaint alleges that Restoration Robotics negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The complaint further alleges that as a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, the Company's stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO.

