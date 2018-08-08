CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TAL and GOGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
Class Period: April 26, 2018 - June 13, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018
About the lawsuit: TAL Education Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Class Period: February 27, 2017 - May 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Gogo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
