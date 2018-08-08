Matthew Robinson Joins GET Group North America as Director of Customer Service

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GET Group North America , a leading-edge provider of end-to-end solutions for secure credentials with over 20 years of experience in identity management, today announced the appointment of Matthew Robinson as Director of Customer Service. In his new role, Mr. Robinson will leverage past government contracting experience to support GET Group's business objectives and develop strategies for optimal customer engagement.



Before joining GET Group North America, Mr. Robinson was the Director of Business Development at BCD Travel for the government market, where he was responsible for building and nurturing strategic business relationships leading to winning government contracts. He frequently wrote proposals leveraging team expertise to bring new ideas to government travel.

Prior to that, he spent over a decade at TDT/MorphoTrust USA LLC where he oversaw the management of service program efforts for all federal service contracts as Director of Federal Services. He wrote proposals for federal, state and local responses to RFPs, which led to multiple wins or continuation of contracts and additional sole sources awards.

"Matt's experience dealing with the securement of government contracts and the nurturing of business relationships at federal, state and local levels makes him the ideal choice to lead GET Group North America's customer relations initiatives," said Alex Kambanis, Managing Director for GET Group NA. "Governments are a key market for our services and technologies for secure IDs and credentials. We are pleased to have a Director of Customer Service who is adept at navigating the intricacies of winning and continuing government contracts, and serving the needs of the most esteemed business contacts."

Mr. Robinson has a BS in Electronic Systems Technology from Wentworth Institute of Technology and an AAS in Electrical Engineering from Southern Maine Technical College. He served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician.

About GET Group NA

GET Group North America is an experienced provider of high-assurance security solutions that enhance Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) operations. As a leading-edge systems integrator, GET Group NA and its partners design, manufacture, and implement end-to-end solutions for secure credentials that enable government agencies, motor vehicle departments, municipalities and law enforcement organizations to implement the latest in identity management technologies. From photo ID cards to driver's licenses to passports, GET Group NA delivers advanced personalization capabilities that prevent identification fraud and accommodate diversified customer needs.

