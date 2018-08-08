Chaparral Energy to Present at EnerCom Oil and Gas Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) today announced the company will present at EnerCom's Oil and Gas Conference in Denver on Monday, August 20. The company will also hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day Monday and Tuesday, August 20 and 21.

A copy of the company's updated August presentation will be available on the Investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors prior to the conference.

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK Play, where it has approximately 119,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 315,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com .