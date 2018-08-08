Stella-Jones Declares Quarterly Dividend
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ) is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, has been declared on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation, payable on September 21, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2018. This dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend.
Contact:
Mr. Éric Vachon
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
STELLA-JONES INC.
Tel. : (514) 940-3903
Website: www.stella-jones.com