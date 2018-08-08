Nabriva Therapeutics to Present at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company overview and business update at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 15, 2017 at 10:55 a.m. ET. The conference is being held at the Le Parker Meridien hotel in New York, NY.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab at www.nabriva.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics has two product candidates that are in late stage development: lefamulin, under development to potentially be the first pleuromutilin antibiotic available for systemic administration in humans, and CONTEPO, a potential first-in-class in the United States, hospital-based intravenous, or IV, antibiotic. Nabriva Therapeutics is developing both IV and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, or CABP. Nabriva Therapeutics is developing CONTEPO IV for complicated urinary tract infections, or cUTI. Nabriva Therapeutics may potentially develop lefamulin and CONTEPO for additional indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about the acquisition of Zavante Therapeutics Inc. and the other transactions contemplated by the acquisition and any other statements about future expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments, including statements related to Nabriva Therapeutics' expectations with respect to the potential financial impact and benefits of the acquisition, including Nabriva Therapeutics' expectations with respect to milestone payments and expectations with respect to and potential advantages of CONTEPO as well as any statements with respect to the development of Nabriva Therapeutics' product candidates, such as the future development or commercialization of lefamulin and CONTEPO, conduct and timelines of clinical trials, the clinical utility of lefamulin for CABP and of CONTEPO for cUTI and plans for filing of regulatory approvals and efforts to bring lefamulin and CONTEPO to market, the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of lefamulin for CABP and CONTEPO for cUTI, the development of lefamulin and CONTEPO for additional indications, the development of additional formulations of lefamulin and CONTEPO, plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates, the sufficiency of Nabriva Therapeutics' existing cash resources and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: Nabriva Therapeutics' ability to realize the anticipated benefits, synergies and growth prospects of the acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period or at all, negative effects of the announcement of the acquisition on the market price of Nabriva Therapeutics' ordinary shares, significant transaction costs, unknown liabilities, the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the acquisition, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or studies in different disease indications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, whether results of Nabriva Therapeutics' first Phase 3 clinical trial of lefamulin will be indicative of the results for its second Phase 3 clinical trial of lefamulin, whether results of ZEUS will be indicative of results for any ongoing or future clinical trials and studies of CONTEPO, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of product candidates including lefamulin for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of moderate to severe CABP and CONTEPO for the treatment of cUTI, whether regulatory or commercial milestones are achieved, Nabriva Therapeutics' ability to successfully integrate Zavante Therapeutics' business into its business, any challenges associated with Nabriva Therapeutics' chief executive officer transition in connection with the Acquisition, Nabriva Therapeutics' ability to retain and hire key personnel, the risk that disruption resulting from the acquisition may adversely affect Nabriva Therapeutics' business and business relationships, including with employees and suppliers, the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and such other important factors as are set forth in Nabriva Therapeutics' annual and quarterly reports and other filings on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nabriva Therapeutics' views as of the date of this press release. Nabriva Therapeutics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Nabriva Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nabriva Therapeutics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

