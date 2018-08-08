Unum Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies based on its novel, universal Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR) technology platform, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:20 a.m. ET in New York, NY

Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10:55 a.m. ET in Boston, MA

Both presentations will be webcast live, and available for replay on the "Events" section of Unum's investor relations webpage (investors.unumrx.com/events).

About Unum Therapeutics



Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Unum's novel proprietary technology, Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), is a universal, engineered cell therapy intended to be used in combination with a wide range of tumor-specific antibodies to target different tumor types. ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, an anti-CD20 antibody, is Unum's most advanced product candidate, currently in Phase I clinical testing in adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL). The Company has two additional product candidates in Phase I clinical testing: ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and ACTR707, a modified ACTR construct, used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL. In addition, Unum expects to file an investigational new drug application (IND) in 2018 for ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, an anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody, to treat patients with HER2+ cancers.



The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Investor Contact:

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Mary Conway, 212-362-1200

mary@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Paul Kidwell, 617-680-1088

paul.kidwell@unumrx.com