MoSys, Inc. Announces Retirement of Len Perham and Appointment of Daniel Lewis as President and CEO

SAN JOSE, Calif.,, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoSys,Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) today announced that its president and CEO, Len Perham, will retire from the Company on August 8, 2018.

Mr. Perham stated, "I have been CEO of one company or another since 1980, and have focused all of my efforts on revising the strategies, objectives and tactics at MoSys since the end of 2007. A task I initially thought might take five years, has taken 10 years; driven in some part by significant changes in the form and shape of the high-tech electronics industry. That said, I have recently turned 75 years of age, and realize there are a few personal things I need to act upon now instead of later. The window of opportunity remains open for MoSys, and its short-term challenges lie in the area of sales and applications. Dan Lewis has been on our board for approximately a year, and I have known him for over 25 years. In the past, he drove sales for approximately nine years while I was CEO of Integrated Device Technologies, Inc. (IDT). During that period, IDT's sales and profitability increased significantly. I believe he has the qualifications to lead and grow MoSys, and I am comfortable turning the reins over to Dan at this time. It is my intention to remain on the board of directors of MoSys, thus assuring the smoothest of transitions for Dan."

Daniel Lewis will assume the role of president and CEO of MoSys effective August 8, 2018. He has served as a member of the Company's Board of Directors since September 2017, and has over 30 years of executive leadership and semiconductor industry experience, primarily in sales and marketing positions. He has also held sales positions at multiple semiconductor companies, including IDT, Zilog, Xicor and Intel, and previously served as vice president of worldwide sales at both IDT and Xicor. Lewis holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

"I want to congratulate Len on his retirement and thank him for all he has done for MoSys. Our Bandwidth Engine® (BE) and Programmable Search Engine (PSE) product families are now in production or pending production in applications requiring high reliability, including those in cloud networking, communications, security appliances and data center. The activity in our sales funnel indicates both new markets and new applications are opening for the BE and PSE product families. I look forward to leading the MoSys team, as we seek to increase our application footprint and expand the customer base," said Dan Lewis, member of the Board of Directors of MoSys and newly appointed president and CEO.

