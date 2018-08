Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Acquisition of Watermark Security Inc., expanding Avante to the heart of Muskoka

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) ("Avante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired all the outstanding shares of Watermark Security Inc. ("Watermark"). Watermark provides alarm monitoring and cottage check services to a number of clients in Muskoka and the surrounding areas. Avante has executed a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") with Doug Clendenan and Kim Clendenan ("the Vendors"). The transaction closed after market hours on August 7, 2018, with an effective date of August 1, 2018.



"We are very pleased to acquire Watermark and we are excited at the opportunity this represents in the Muskoka region," said Craig Campbell, CEO of Avante Logixx. "Watermark's underlying core business of providing complete security solutions to premium customers aligns well with Avante's core business and our renewed strategy. Muskoka's slogan ‘Once discovered, never forgotten' is very fitting as we continue our geographic expansion. Watermark's current clients will certainly not forget Avante now that they have discovered us. Welcome to Avante!"

Watermark is a family owned security systems integrator operating out of Port Carling, ON in the Muskoka Lakes Region at the "hub" of lakes Rosseau, Muskoka and Joseph. It provides services which include integrated alarm and video systems installations, guard response, property management and cottage property checks to a solid base of clients in the region. It is management's belief that the acquisition will have an immediate accretive impact both strategically and financially as Avante continues to execute on its renewed strategic vision.

Avante Logixx is also pleased to announce that in conjunction with the acquisition, Watermark's President, Doug Clendenan, will remain with Avante as he transitions to the role of Manager, Muskoka Region. Doug will oversee the region as Avante executes on its strategic growth plan. We look forward to working with Doug as we set a new standard at Avante and within the Muskoka region.

The proposed transaction is arm's length

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com

