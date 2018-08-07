Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of LifePoint, Syntel, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of LifePoint Health, Inc., Syntel, Inc., and SUPERVALU Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT)

Buyer: Apollo Global Management, LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 23, 2018 and valued at approximately $5.6 billion, LifePoint stockholders will receive $65.00 per share in cash for their LifePoint common stock. Our investigation concerns whether LifePoint's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Apollo Global Management.

To learn more about the LifePoint investigation go to: https://bespc.com/lifepoint/ .

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT)

Buyer: Atos S.E.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 23, 2018 and valued at approximately $3.57 billion, Syntel stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for their Syntel common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Syntel's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Atos S.E.

To learn more about the Syntel investigation go to: https://bespc.com/syntel/ .

SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU)

Buyer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 7, 2018 and valued at approximately $2.9 billion, SUPERVALU stockholders will receive $32.50 per share in cash for each of their SUPERVALU common stock. Our investigation concerns whether SUPERVALU's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc.

To learn more about the SUPERVALU investigation go to: https://bespc.com/svu/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com