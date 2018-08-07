DINANT HOSTS ENVIRONMENTAL FAIR IN LEAN, HONDURAS

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 7, 2018: Exportadora del Atlantico – a Dinant subsidiary company – and the Texiguat Wildlife Refuge, recently hosted an Environmental Fair in Lean to raise awareness of the importance of protecting local flora and fauna.

Organic practices and reduced use of chemical fertilizers have enabled flora and fauna to flourish at Dinant's African Palm oil plantations in Honduras.









Dinant's Company Spokesman, Roger Pineda, commented, "Dinant has invested heavily in recent years to ensure that our African Palm plantations have less impact on the environment, and we were delighted that our colleagues at Exportadora del Atlantico were able to partner with Texiguat Wildlife Refuge to share our experiences with local people and businesses."

Since 2014, Dinant's African Palm plantations have significantly cut their impact on the natural environment: water consumption has been reduced by 73%, production processes use 54% less energy, and over 95% of the waste produced is reused, marketed or recycled. Furthermore, Dinant's Aguan and Lean extraction mills have net zero water and waste operations.

Mr. Pineda continued, "As Dinant's African Palm plantations have matured, our agricultural organic practices and reduced use of chemical fertilizers have enabled flora to flourish, providing animals with better nutrition, shelter and wildlife corridors."

In recognition of Dinant's investment in the environment, its African Palm oil extraction mills and plantations have received two International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications – ISCC EU and ISCC Plus – for the sustainability of raw materials and products, the traceability of supply chains, and the control of greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, Dinant last week donated 1,500 trees to the Municipal Environmental Unit (UMA) of Aguan that were distributed to environmental protection areas in Tocoa. Dinant also planted 150 trees in the area. Since 1996, the Miguel Facusse Foundation has planted nearly 10 million trees as part of its national soil conservation and reforestation program.

About Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. The company employs 7,200 people worldwide, supports a further 22,000 livelihoods, and contributes significantly to the Honduran economy. Dinant rigorously benchmarks its African Palm business against stringent international standards regarding economic, environmental and social impacts.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporacion Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

