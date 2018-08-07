Evolving Systems Sets Date for its 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, today announced that it will release its 2018 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. The Company also announced that it will host its quarterly results conference call and webcast later that day, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).



The call-in numbers for the conference call are: (877) 303-6316 for domestic toll free and +1(650) 521-5176 for international callers. The audience passcode is 6994236.

A telephone replay will be available for a period of two weeks following the Company's results, and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 for domestic toll free or +1(404) 537-3406 for international callers. The audience passcode is also 6994236.

To access a live webcast of the call, please click the ‘Investors' tab on the Company's website at www.evolving.com and then click the ‘Q2 earnings call' icon at right. A replay of the webcast will be accessible through August 28, 2018. The webcast is also available by clicking the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vn72799a.

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for communication service providers (CSPs). Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.

Investor Relations Contact: Alice Ahern Investor Relations Evolving Systems Tel: 1-844-732-5898 Email: investors@evolving.com