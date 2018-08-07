3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.



For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported 11 percent revenue growth to $176.6 million compared to $159.5 million in the second quarter of the previous year. The company reported a GAAP loss of $0.08 per share in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, and non-GAAP earnings of $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2018 compared to non-GAAP earnings of $0.08 per share in the second quarter of 2017.

"We are pleased with our results for the second quarter, which were driven by strong revenue growth, including growth in both printer revenue and units as we continue to improve execution and are seeing the early returns on our investments in both innovation and go-to-market," commented Vyomesh Joshi (VJ) chief executive officer, 3D Systems.

The company reported 41 percent higher printer revenue on 37 percent higher printer unit sales, 26 percent growth in healthcare solutions, and growth in materials and on demand manufacturing.

The company reported GAAP gross profit margin of 48.8 percent for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 50.6 percent in the second quarter of the prior year. The impact of mix of sales and investment in services and on demand manufacturing offset cost improvements from ongoing supply chain cost reduction initiatives.

For the second quarter of 2018, GAAP operating expenses were $93.9 million compared to $87.5 million in the prior year period. SG&A expenses increased 13 percent to $71.2 million, which included continued investment in go-to-market, IT transformation and higher legal fees. R&D expenses decreased 7 percent from the second quarter of the prior year to $22.7 million as the company began to ship the previously announced new products. The company expects to continue to roll out new products as planned throughout 2018.

"We are very pleased with the progress we are seeing in the first half of 2018 from both our investments and the hard work by our employees," commented John McMullen, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to make the investments we believe are critical for success while at the same time improving our cost structure over the long term."

During the quarter, the company generated $10.7 million of cash in operations and ended the quarter with $119.3 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

"In addition to our performance in the second quarter, we are also very pleased to be partnering with Georg Fischer, a highly regarded leader in machining solutions, to create new integrated solutions and expand our global network and market opportunity. With our product rollouts in 2018, we believe our portfolio is second to none in regards to breadth and competitiveness, and we continue to be keenly focused on execution and operational efficiency to drive long-term growth and profitability," concluded Joshi.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its ecosystem supports advanced applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room. 3D Systems' precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. As the originator of 3D printing and a shaper of future 3D solutions, 3D Systems has spent its 30 year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring innovative products to market and drive new business models.

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

(in thousands, except par value) June 30, 2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,313 $ 136,344 Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $10,049 (2018) and $10,258 (2017) 130,870 129,879 Inventories 114,493 103,903 Insurance proceeds receivable 50,000 50,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,428 18,296 Total current assets 440,104 438,422 Property and equipment, net 104,679 97,521 Intangible assets, net 82,141 98,783 Goodwill 224,955 230,882 Deferred income tax asset 7,216 4,020 Other assets, net 26,217 27,136 Total assets $ 885,312 $ 896,764 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of capitalized lease obligations $ 646 $ 644 Accounts payable 58,019 55,607 Accrued and other liabilities 72,400 65,899 Accrued litigation settlement 50,000 50,000 Customer deposits 5,903 5,765 Deferred revenue 38,617 29,214 Total current liabilities 225,585 207,129 Long term portion of capitalized lease obligations 6,732 7,078 Deferred income tax liability 9,892 8,983 Other liabilities 46,398 48,754 Total liabilities 288,607 271,944 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 8,872 8,872 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 117,249 (2018) and 117,025 (2017) 116 115 Additional paid-in capital 1,339,984 1,326,250 Treasury stock, at cost — 2,503 shares (2018) and 2,219 shares (2017) (10,007 ) (8,203 ) Accumulated deficit (707,015 ) (677,772 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,878 ) (21,536 ) Total 3D Systems Corporation stockholders' equity 590,200 618,854 Noncontrolling interests (2,367 ) (2,906 ) Total stockholders' equity 587,833 615,948 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 885,312 $ 896,764

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Products $ 110,785 $ 97,579 $ 216,231 $ 195,518 Services 65,783 61,888 126,206 120,380 Total revenue 176,568 159,467 342,437 315,898 Cost of sales: Products 57,500 49,840 113,618 97,948 Services 32,906 28,954 64,788 57,091 Total cost of sales 90,406 78,794 178,406 155,039 Gross profit 86,162 80,673 164,031 160,859 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 71,172 63,088 140,625 129,493 Research and development 22,712 24,449 48,594 47,301 Total operating expenses 93,884 87,537 189,219 176,794 Loss from operations (7,722 ) (6,864 ) (25,188 ) (15,935 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net 1,661 933 108 1,134 Loss before income taxes (6,061 ) (5,931 ) (25,080 ) (14,801 ) Provision for income taxes 2,539 2,067 4,493 3,108 Net loss (8,600 ) (7,998 ) (29,573 ) (17,909 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 262 418 246 478 Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (8,862 ) $ (8,416 ) $ (29,819 ) $ (18,387 ) Net loss per share available to 3D Systems Corporation common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.17 )

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (29,573 ) $ (17,909 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,948 30,575 Stock-based compensation 13,734 14,450 Impairment of assets 1,411 — Provision for bad debts 1,356 166 Provision for deferred income taxes (2,287 ) (1,580 ) Changes in operating accounts, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (3,384 ) 5,549 Inventories (14,937 ) (9,766 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,739 ) (2,345 ) Accounts payable 2,762 4,343 Accrued and other current liabilities 19,208 (6,727 ) All other operating activities (2,328 ) 1,823 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,171 18,579 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash assumed — (34,291 ) Purchases of property and equipment (18,095 ) (11,243 ) Additions to license and patent costs (523 ) (571 ) Other investing activities — (1,650 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 9 271 Net cash used in investing activities (18,609 ) (47,484 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on earnout consideration (2,675 ) (3,206 ) Payments related to net-share settlement of stock-based compensation (1,804 ) (1,970 ) Repayment of capital lease obligations (344 ) (290 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,823 ) (5,466 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,502 ) 3,602 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,763 ) (30,769 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period (a) 136,831 185,248 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period (a) $ 120,068 $ 154,479

The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $755 and $488 as of June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $487 and $301 as of December 31, 2017, and 2016, respectively, which were included in other assets, net in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

3D Systems Corporation

Schedule 1

Loss Per Share

Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Numerator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (8,862 ) $ (8,416 ) $ (29,819 ) $ (18,387 ) Denominator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Weighted average shares 111,920 111,398 111,870 111,350 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.17 )

3D Systems Corporation

Schedule 2

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (8.9 ) $ (8.4 ) $ (29.8 ) $ (18.4 ) Adjustments: Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 1 14.5 16.3 29.6 32.3 Legal and acquisition-related 2 (0.4 ) 0.7 — 1.7 Cost optimization plan 3 1.0 — 1.6 — Impairment of cost-method investments 4 — — 1.4 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ 6.2 $ 8.6 $ 2.8 $ 15.6 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share available to 3D Systems common stock holders - basic and diluted 5 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.14 1 For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS and $14.4 in SG&A. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS and $16.2 in SG&A. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.2 in COGS and $29.4 in SG&A. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the adjustment included $0.2 in COGS and $32.1 in SG&A. 2 For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included ($0.4) in SG&A. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the adjustment included $0.5 in SG&A and $0.2 in interest and other income, net. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the adjustment included $1.5 in SG&A and $0.2 in interest and other income, net. 3 For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.2 in COGS, $0.7 in SG&A and $0.1 in R&D. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.3 in COGS, $1.1 in SG&A, and approximately $0.2 in R&D. 4 The Company has minority investments of less than 20% ownership in enterprises that benefit from, or are powered by its technology portfolio. The value of each of these investments is assessed periodically, and impairment recorded when required. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, the adjustment included zero and $1.4, respectively, in interest and other expense, net. The Company excluded this amount as it is not related to on-going operations, and intends to exclude these impairment amounts from non-GAAP net income going forward. 5 Denominator based on weighted average shares used in the GAAP EPS calculation.



