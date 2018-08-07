Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA, PTVCB)) announces that at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend per share will be payable September 4, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 21, 2018.
Investor Contact: William Vens
(317) 429-2554
investors@protectiveinsurance.com