Delta Apparel Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA), a leading provider of basic and branded apparel, headwear and related accessories, announces the appointment of Anita D. Britt to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Britt brings to the Delta Apparel Board of Directors approximately 24 years of financial and related operational experience in the apparel and consumer products industries. Ms. Britt served as Chief Financial Officer for Perry Ellis International from 2009 until her retirement in 2017, and also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Urban Brands, Inc. from 2006 to 2009. She spent the previous 13 years in various financial leadership roles for Jones Apparel Group, Inc.

Ms. Britt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from The Pennsylvania State University and is an actively licensed Certified Public Accountant and member of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

"We are pleased to have Anita join our team," commented Delta Apparel Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert W. Humphreys. "Anita's financial expertise and experience both in the apparel industry and public company arena will add valuable perspective to the Board. We look forward to working with Anita as we continue to guide the growth of our Company and represent the best interests of our shareholders."

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, M. J. Soffe, LLC, Salt Life, LLC and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of lifestyle basic and branded activewear apparel, headwear and related accessories. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products across distribution tiers, including specialty stores, boutiques, department stores, mid-tier and mass chains, and the U.S. military. The Company's products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,500 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, Delta Apparel, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Deborah Merrill

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 232-5200 x6620

Investor Relations Contact:

Sally Wallick, CFA

(404) 806-1398

investor.relations@deltaapparel.com