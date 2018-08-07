Event reminder: the Toronto Gift Fair starts this weekend!

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Gift Fair is Canada's largest home and lifestyle show offering the latest trends in giftware, business-to-business wholesale opportunities and seminars lead by industry experts. With more than 650 exhibitors featuring innovative products in housewares, décor, gourmet foods, gifts, fashion, accessories and bed, bath and linen categories, there's something for every buyer to discover.



Celebrity designer Andrew Pike is back by popular demand as the Toronto Gift Fair's Show Ambassador! He will be offering his valuable style tips as the keynote speaker as well as curating the show's must-see feature areas including:

Welcome Home – an elegant and inspiring space created with living room and dining room vignettes.

On the Runway – a striking visual display of the hottest products available at the show and inspired by fashion runways around the globe.

St. Nick's Holiday Shops – creative window ideas for seasonally merchandising your storefront.

"We are only a few days away from the August show, and I couldn't be more excited to show you what I've come up with for the feature areas this time around," says Andrew Pike. "Our entire team is busy working on the final details, and I'm sure you'll be inspired by the result!"

As the leading national tradeshow for giftware, the Toronto Gift Fair offers buyers access to thousands of brand new products. The show attracts like-minded business professionals who are interested in networking, celebrating ideas, engaging in new business opportunities and learning how they can make their retail business succeed.

"Our exhibitors have worked hard to bring you an innovative product selection," says Anita Schachter, President & CEO of the Canadian Gift Association. "We encourage buyers to take the time to seek out all suppliers, both new and existing, and experience all the show has to offer."

The Toronto Gift Fair seminars are presented by the country's top experts in merchandising and sales including entrepreneurs Patrick Leroux (presentations in English and French) and Michel Falcon, editor and publisher of InStore Magazine Erica Kirkland, retail solutions coach Ani Nersessian and acclaimed designer Andrew Pike.

For more than 40 years, the Canadian Gift Association has been the voice of Canada's $10 billion giftware industry. As a not-for-profit association, CanGift works to empower its members to strive and thrive in today's competitive marketplace by introducing exhibiting members to buyers bi-annually at the Toronto Gift Fair.

Media Centre Location and Hours

Pachter Room, Toronto Congress Centre South

Sunday, August 12 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (show hours 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (show hours 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Toronto Gift Fair Location

The International Centre (6900 Airport Road, Toronto, L4V 1E8)

Toronto Congress Centre (650 Dixon Road, Toronto, M9W 1J1)

For additional information or to indicate your interest in attending the show, please contact:

Trade Media Inquiries

Nicole Hilton

Canadian Gift Association

416-642-1032

nhilton@cangift.org