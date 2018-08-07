DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important August 10, 2018 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Switch, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) ("Switch" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock on or after October 6, 2017.



IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who purchased Switch's common stock on or after October 6, 2017 may, no later than August 10, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $50,000 through their purchase of Switch common stock are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss their important legal rights and options. Investors may also contact the firm and/or submit their information online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/switch.

On or about October 6, 2017, Switch completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling over 31 million shares of stock to investors at $17.00 per share.

Among other things, the shareholder class action complaint alleges that Switch and certain other defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that "at the time of the IPO, Switch's business and financial prospects were not what defendants had led the market to believe they were in the Registration Statement." The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Switch's common stock at artificially inflated prices and have suffered significant investment losses as a result.

