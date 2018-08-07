iCAD to Report Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 14th

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), an industry-leading provider of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 after the close of the market, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 14th.



Tuesday, August 14 th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic: 888-394-8218 International: 323-794-2588 Conference ID: 1225538 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130346 Replays, available through August 28th: Domestic: 844-512-2921 International: 412-317-6671 Replay PIN: 1225538

In addition, a replay of the call will remain on the Company's website (www.icadmed.com) until the Company releases its third quarter 2018 financial results.



About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD delivers innovative cancer detection and radiation therapy solutions and services that enable clinicians to find and treat cancers earlier and faster while improving patient outcomes. iCAD offers a comprehensive range of upgradeable computer aided detection (CAD) and workflow solutions to support rapid and accurate detection of breast and colorectal cancers. iCAD's Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System® is a painless, non-invasive technology that delivers high dose rate, low energy radiation, which targets cancer while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. The Xoft System is FDA cleared and CE marked for use anywhere in the body, including treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, early-stage breast cancer and gynecological cancers. The comprehensive iCAD technology platforms include advanced hardware and software as well as management services designed to support cancer detection and radiation therapy treatments. For more information, visit or www.icadmed.com or www.xoftinc.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:

ARPR, LLC

Erin Bocherer

(855) 300-8209 x120

erin@arpr.com

or

Investor Relations:

LifeSci Advisors

Jeremy Feffer

(212) 915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com