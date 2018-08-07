Establishment Labs to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 14, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, prior to the open of U.S. financial markets.



Establishment Labs will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 to discuss its financial results. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (877) 376-9925, International (629) 228-0732, and the conference ID is 1768049. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.establishmentlabs.com.

A replay of the call will be available starting on August 14, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, through September 13, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers and use the replay conference ID 1768049. The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on improving patient safety and aesthetic outcomes, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at two FDA compliant state-of-the-art facilities in Costa Rica and currently sold in over 60 countries through exclusive distributors or a direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA to initiate the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes Divina® 3D Simulation System, Puregraft, and MotivaImage® Centers.

Investor Relations Contact

Kaitlyn Rawlett

Weber Shandwick

krawlett@webershandwick.com