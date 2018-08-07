Sigma Labs to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide a Company Update on Tuesday, August 14, 2018

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand, today announced it will issue financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2018 and provide an update on corporate developments at 4:05 pm eastern time on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.



Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:30pm to review financial results and corporate highlights. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-802-2441 and International callers should call 1-412-317-5134. All callers should ask for the Sigma Labs conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast at www.sigmalabsinc.com . Details for the webcast may be found on the Company's IR events page at: http://client.irwebkit.com/sigmalabsinc/events .

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through September 15, 2018. The replay can be accessed via Sigma Labs' website or by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll Free at 855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 10123080. The webcast replay will be available through November 14, 2018.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand and a developer of advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality assurance software for commercial firms worldwide seeking productive solutions for advanced manufacturing. For more information please visit us at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on April 17, 2018 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Managing Director

CORE IR

561-479-8566

brets@coreir.com