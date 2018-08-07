Mike Dennison to Join Fox Factory Holding Corp. as President, Powered Vehicles Group

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) ("FOX") today announced that Mike Dennison will join FOX as President, Powered Vehicles Group ("PVG"), effective August 29, 2018. Mr. Dennison will continue to serve as a director on FOX's Board of Directors.

As President of FOX's Powered Vehicles Group, Mike will help drive the execution of and continued strategic direction of the PVG. Bill Katherman, who was acting interim President, PVG, will continue in his existing role as Senior Vice President, Strategic Operations managing FOX's global operations strategy.

"As a director, Mike has been a great resource for the FOX team and I look forward to his continuing insightful contributions, commitment, and leadership in his new role," stated Larry L. Enterline, FOX's Chief Executive Officer. "Mike is an experienced corporate executive with a tremendous background in international consumer products, high-technology, and global supply chain management; he is also a long-time FOX enthusiast."

Mr. Dennison was most recently President and Chief Marketing Officer for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) and has also served as a director on FOX's Board of Directors since February 2018. While at FLEX, Mr. Dennison served in a number of leadership roles, from leading procurement and global supply chain organizations for the company, to serving as Senior Vice President of Business Management for both the High-Velocity Solutions group, and for the Mobile and Consumer Segment. Prior to joining FLEX, he was the Regional Director at Arrow Electronics, based in New York. Mr. Dennison holds a bachelor's of arts degree in liberal arts from Oregon State University.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Headquartered in Scotts Valley, CA, Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. The Company is a direct supplier to leading power vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

