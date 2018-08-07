UroGen Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 8:30 AM ET



RA'ANANA, Israel and NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) today announced that it will report second quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, prior to the open of the market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:30AM Eastern Time.

Audio Webcast

The webcast will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at http://investors.urogen.com . Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately two weeks.

Dial-In Information

Live (U.S. / Canada): 1 (888) 771-4371

Live (International): 1 (847) 585-4405

Confirmation number: 47260983

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing advanced non-surgical treatments to address unmet needs in the field of urology, with a focus on uro-oncology. UroGen has developed RTGel™, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's lead product candidates, UGN-101 (MitoGel®) and UGN-102 (VesiGel™), are designed to potentially remove tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and bladder cancer, respectively. UroGen is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel with U.S. headquarters in New York.

UROGEN CONTACT:

Kate Bechtold

Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

KateB@UroGen.com

914-552-0456