Altimmune to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 15

Globe Newswire  
August 07, 2018 8:00am   Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that it will announce financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2018 before the market open and host a conference call on Wednesday, August 15.

Conference Call Details  
Date: Wednesday, August 15
Time: 8:30am Eastern Time
Domestic: 888-204-4368 
International: 323-994-2083
Conference ID: 3879845
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130362
 
Replays will be available through August 29:
Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Replay PIN: 3879845

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of infectious disease. NasoVAX our influenza vaccine candidate has unique characteristics, stimulating multiple arms of the immune system that offer the potential to stop infection and the spread of flu, while being easier to administer through an intranasal spray. NasoShield and SparVax-L are two next-generation anthrax vaccine candidates that are intended to improve protection and safety while having favorable dosage and storage requirements compared to other anthrax vaccines.

Contacts:  
Bill Enright Ashley R. Robinson
President and CEO LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 240-654-1450 617-535-7742
enright@altimmune.com arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

