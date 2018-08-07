Altimmune to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 15
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that it will announce financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2018 before the market open and host a conference call on Wednesday, August 15.
|Conference Call Details
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 15
|Time:
|8:30am Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|888-204-4368
|International:
|323-994-2083
|Conference ID:
|3879845
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130362
|Replays will be available through August 29:
|Domestic:
|844-512-2921
|International:
|412-317-6671
|Replay PIN:
|3879845
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of infectious disease. NasoVAX our influenza vaccine candidate has unique characteristics, stimulating multiple arms of the immune system that offer the potential to stop infection and the spread of flu, while being easier to administer through an intranasal spray. NasoShield and SparVax-L are two next-generation anthrax vaccine candidates that are intended to improve protection and safety while having favorable dosage and storage requirements compared to other anthrax vaccines.
