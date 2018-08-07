Immune Therapeutics Adds Former United States Assistant Surgeon General Dr. Roscoe Moore to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:IMUN) (IMUN) ("Immune" "IMUN" or the "Company"), a clinical late-stage T-Cell Activation biopharmaceutical company focused on the development immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, cancer, HIV/AIDS and animal diseases on a global basis, announced today that Dr. Roscoe Moore Jr., DVM, MPH, Ph.D., DSc has joined the Company as Chairman of the Board and will also maintain a position on the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.



"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Moore to IMUN and look forward to his assistance with the clinical development of Lodonal™ and MENK for the global treatment of Crohn's disease, HIV, autoimmune disorders, and animal conditions. Dr. Moore's exceptional service and experience in public health, animal sciences, the biotech sector, and regulatory affairs will be of immense benefit to IMUN," stated Noreen Griffin, President, and CEO of Immune Therapeutics, Inc.

Dr. Moore stated, "I'm very excited about the potential of IMUN's development of Lodonal™ (low dose naltrexone) for the range of immune-suppressive inflammatory conditions that are intersecting the range of co-morbidities which exacerbate disease progression in patients with HIV, cancer and other significant immune characterizing diseases. The demonstration of benefits of immuno-metabolomic relegating therapies like Lodonal™ to abate the hyperactivation of critical cellular expression is positioned to be a promising advance following aggregate data presented at AIDS 2018."

"Optimizing HIV Prevention and Treatment Outcomes for Persons with Substance Use", presented by Anna Deryabina, MD at AIDS 2018 last month, highlighted NIH sponsored research demonstrating Naltrexone's association with extended viral suppression in HIV-positive patients and an improvement in CD4 recombination (video available). The referenced CROI presentations can be found on the CROI website. The promising CD4 recovery data was also addressed in a recent HIV Plus magazine article discussing the disparities in addressing neglected GI complications in HIV patients. Effective treatments, not associated with serious adverse events, are needed to reduce these conditions that are associated with poor antiretroviral drug adherence, elevation of inflammatory cytokines and adverse effect immune reconstitution. LDN was suggested as a potential treatment for HIV- positive people experiencing GI complications such as Crohn's disease & IBS.

Dr. Moore was a career officer within the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) and Assistant United States Surgeon General (Rear Admiral, USPHS) within the Immediate Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). He operated as Principal Liaison between the HHS and the ministries of health of African countries for the development of infrastructure for preventive health needs and was integrally involved in the formation of the President's Emergency Program for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program under President George W. Bush, a program which is credited with turning the tide of the global AIDS pandemic. He was selected as Chief Veterinary Medical Officer, USPHS, by Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, and was the Chief Epidemiologist with the Center for Devices and Radiological Health for the FDA. Dr. Moore served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and as the ranking veterinarian across all uniformed services, including the armed forces. Dr. Moore has conducted clinical research on infectious diseases including Venezuelan equine encephalitis, tuberculosis, listeriosis, psittacosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS. He has also been involved in the development of a sustainable infrastructure for the surveillance of emerging and re-emerging diseases worldwide. He has written or co-authored over 100 publications covering a broad range of public health issues.

Dr. Moore has international experience with North Africa (Morocco), North West Africa Sub-Saharan Africa, West Africa (Senegal, Nigeria, and Mali), Central Africa (Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda), East Africa and Southern Africa and the countries of the Southern African Development Community [SADC]).

Dr. Moore received his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees from the Tuskegee Institute; his Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology from the University of Michigan; and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins University. He was awarded the Doctor of Science degree (Honoris Causa) by Tuskegee University in recognition of his distinguished career in public health. Dr. Moore also served as an Assistant Professor of Oncology within the Howard University College of Medicine Cancer Center.

Dr. Moore has worked in both the public and private sectors to facilitate access to care for underserved communities. He has provided expert testimony for United States Senate and House of Representatives committees of jurisdiction to provide data-driven and fact-based information and approaches to health care to these communities. While in both public service and the private sector, Dr. Moore has been a respected voice for rational approaches to health care equity, new drug development, and accelerate commercialization of new therapeutics for HIV patients and other patient populations. Dr. Moore has been a progenitor of Cooperative Research and Development Agreements to further the development of new and innovative therapeutics.

About Immune Therapeutics, Inc.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of highly innovative immunotherapies. IMUN is actively developing T-Activation immunotherapies to achieve immunomodulation in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory disease, cancer and infectious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

