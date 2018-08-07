Vinotemp Announces Addition of 41-Bottle Wine Cooler to its Popular Private Reserve Series

Rancho Dominguez, California , Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinotemp ®, the recognized leader in architectural wine storage solutions and cooling technology, today announced the addition of a 41-bottle wine cooler to its popular Private Reserve Series. The new Private Reserve Series 41-Bottle Wine Cooler includes the patent pending features that have made the Private Reserve Series so well-received – including Backlit® interior lighting and stainless steel gliding wine racks that cradle bottles so the labels of the wine stored are front facing – but does so in a smaller size. Making it possible for designers, homeowners and restaurateurs alike to install the visually stunning wine cooler under counter.

Vinotemp Private Reserve Series 41-Bottle Wine Cooler shown in all three Backlit interior lighting options (left to right: Amber, Vinotemp BioBlu, Heliotrope).





"The popularity of our Private Reserve Series has shown us that there's a market demand for visually stunning wine storage options. Wine connoisseurs appreciate the ability to showcase wine labels all while adding a touch of color to their surroundings," states India Hynes, CEO of Vinotemp. "We're excited about the addition of the Vinotemp Private Reserve Series 41-Bottle Wine Cooler because it offers the same unique features the series is renowned for all while accommodating smaller spaces and under counter installation."

Similar to other wine coolers in the popular series – the Private Reserve Series 188-Bottle Wine Cooler and the Private Reserve Series 141-Bottle Wine Cooler – the new Private Reserve Series 41-Bottle Wine Cooler features industry-first, patent pending wine racking along with:

Backlit ® interior lighting.

The cooler is equipped with three visually stunning LED options – Heliotrope, Amber and Vinotemp BioBlu™ – which can be custom selected at any given time.

A vibration-damping design better protects the cooler's contents and the cooler is engineered for both low energy consumption and low noise.

Front vented and designed for built-in or freestanding installation, the new cooler makes it simple for homeowners, designers and restaurateurs to add proper undercounter wine storage for up to 41 bottles.

An adjustable 23-degree temperature range (41-64°F) allows users to select a proper, customized storage climate and serving temperature for light or dark wines.

To learn more about Vinotemp's new Private Reserve Series 41-Bottle Wine Cooler visit vinotemp.com .

About Vinotemp®

For 30 years Vinotemp® has manufactured custom wood wine cabinets, wine racks, wine cellars, and cooling systems and is the leading distributor of wine coolers, beverage coolers, wine dispensers, wine accessories, and more. Close attention to market demand and non-standard ideas have resulted in Vinotemp's ability to offer diversified wine storage solutions utilized residentially and by renowned resorts, restaurants, hotels, and the yachting industry. Find more information about Vinotemp by calling 800-777-VINO (8466) or visiting Vinotemp.com . Find Vinotemp on Facebook.com/Vinotemp and Twitter @Vinotemp .







Attachment

