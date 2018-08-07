Market Overview

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. : Holding(s) in Company

Globe Newswire  
August 07, 2018 2:00am   Comments
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Falcon")

Holdings in Company

07 August 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV:FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC)) ("Falcon") has been informed by Swiss Energy Partners (formerly Persistency Private Equity) that they no longer hold common shares in Falcon.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.   +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
   
Davy (NOMAD & Joint Broker)  
John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363
   
RBC (Joint Broker)  
Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland  +44 20 7653 4000

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

