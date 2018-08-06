Syneos Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) (the "Company" or "Syneos Health"), a leading biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price to the public of $50.15 per share. Syneos Health will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders in this offering. The offering is expected to close on August 9, 2018.



Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter of the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of common stock was filed with the SEC on December 1, 2015 and became effective upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement, prospectus, prospectus supplement and other documents Syneos Health has made available with the SEC for information about Syneos Health and the offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the integration of the Company's business with the business of inVentiv Health and its operation of the combined business following the closing of the merger with inVentiv Health in August 2017; the Company's ability to maintain or generate new business awards; the Company's ability to increase its market share, grow its business, and execute its growth strategies; the Company's backlog not being indicative of future revenues and its ability to realize the anticipated future revenue reflected in its backlog; the impact of adoption of the new accounting standard of recognizing revenue from customers; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the Company's ability to adequately price its contracts and not overrun cost estimates; general and international economic, political, and other risks, including currency and stock market fluctuations and the uncertain economic environment; fluctuations in the Company's financial results; reliance on key personnel; customer or therapeutic area concentration; and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and other SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge on the Company's website at investor.syneoshealth.com. Syneos Health assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – Syneos Health brings together more than 21,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. The Company shares insights, uses the latest technologies and applies advanced business practices to speed customers' delivery of important therapies to patients.