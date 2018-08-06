SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Prothena Corporation Investors and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA) between October 15, 2015 and April 20, 2018 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action James v. Prothena Corporation (Case No. 18-cv-4261) in the USDC for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/prothena-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants: (i) deliberately withheld relevant trial data – i.e., month-to-month data that showed patient response rates over a full study period – that cut Defendants' consistently positive statements; (ii) released only best response data selected to support Defendants' representations regarding NEOD001's efficacy; (iii) made misleading comparisons of NEOD001's best response rates to prior studies that evaluated patient response after a specified period of time, and without consistently identifying those studies; (iv) touted the results of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial as a strong predicate for the launch and likely success of the Phase 2b PRONTO study and Phase 3 VITAL study, despite knowing from the full results of the Phase 1/2 study that NEOD001 was not effective, particularly when evaluated under customary standards; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Prothena you have until October 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. You may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of your choice (and need not necessarily do so through plaintiff's counsel) and at the early-notice stage, returning a form to counsel or communicating with counsel is unnecessary to participate in any recovery.

