Warren Equity-Backed Meridian Waste Acquires Three Companies in Virginia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, announced its asset acquisitions of Bob's Refuse Service, New River Container and Resource Management Group companies located in the greater Blacksburg/Christiansburg, Va. marketplace today. The acquisitions will be operating under the Meridian Waste / CFS Group Blue Ridge company banner.



Meridian Waste will now provide environmental waste services to approximately 1,650 new commercial customers and 550 new residential customers from the company's existing Christiansburg, Va. location. In addition, the asset purchases include a fully permitted and operating construction and demolition debris Material Recycling Facility (MRF) located in Radford, Va.

"This acquisition presented a strong hauling company tuck-in opportunity as well as a new construction and demolition MRF operating asset to strengthen our collections and processing footprint in Southwestern Virginia," said Wally Hall, CEO of Meridian Waste. "As a company, we are focused on growth in both existing and new markets while staying committed to servicing our customers, caring for our employees all while delivering a clean and healthy community to those whom we serve. We look forward to servicing our newest Virginia customers with quality service and care, and we welcome our new 17 employees onto the Meridian Waste / CFS Group Blue Ridge team of waste professionals."

"We are excited to have completed four add-on acquisitions to the Meridian Waste platform in our first three months of ownership," said Steven Wacaster, managing partner at Jacksonville Beach-based Warren Equity Partners. "We believe that the Blacksburg/Christiansburg market offers tremendous growth potential and that these assets are a great fit for our vertically-integrated Virginia operations. We look forward to continuing to expand Meridian's geographic reach through add-on acquisitions and greenfield expansions."

About Meridian Waste

Headquartered in Greensboro, Ga., Meridian Waste is a company defined by our commitment to servicing our customers, caring for and engaging our employees and generating financial value for our shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. We are proud to be called garbage men and women with our core waste business centered on residential, commercial and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the Company operates in St. Louis, Mo., Richmond, Va., Blacksburg, Va., and Augusta, Ga., servicing over 140,000 residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential and roll-off trucks, the Company operates two transfer stations, two recycling facilities, and three municipal solid waste landfills in which we safely dispose of 560,524 tons of waste annually. For more information, visit MeridianWaste.com .

About Warren Equity Partners

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.

Media Contact:

Mary O'Brien

(904) 616-5322

MObrien@MeridianWaste.com