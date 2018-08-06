AmeraMex International Second Quarter Financial Conference Call

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles, has scheduled its second quarter and six-month period conference call for Wednesday, August 15 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 15, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time until August 29, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13682419.

According to AmeraMex CFO Hope Stone, the two-year audit necessary for preparation of the Company's registration statement by outside legal counsel, is on target for mid-August completion.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

